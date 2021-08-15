Antero Resources Co. (NYSE:AR) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $1.24 Billion

Analysts expect Antero Resources Co. (NYSE:AR) to announce sales of $1.24 billion for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for Antero Resources’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $1.28 billion and the lowest is $1.16 billion. Antero Resources posted sales of $895.34 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 38.5%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th.

On average, analysts expect that Antero Resources will report full year sales of $4.74 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $4.34 billion to $5.22 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will report sales of $4.61 billion, with estimates ranging from $4.17 billion to $5.23 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Antero Resources.

Get Antero Resources alerts:

Antero Resources (NYSE:AR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The oil and natural gas company reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by ($0.08). The business had revenue of $489.37 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.20 billion. Antero Resources had a positive return on equity of 3.58% and a negative net margin of 29.70%.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on AR shares. Raymond James raised shares of Antero Resources from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $12.00 to $19.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. TD Securities upgraded Antero Resources from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $12.00 to $18.50 in a research report on Tuesday, June 29th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Antero Resources from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $14.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Antero Resources from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $14.00 to $16.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. Finally, Mizuho reduced their target price on shares of Antero Resources from $19.00 to $17.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $11.64.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Antero Resources by 7.5% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 22,218,324 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $333,941,000 after purchasing an additional 1,555,942 shares during the period. FMR LLC boosted its position in Antero Resources by 6,962,882.0% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 16,641,527 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $250,122,000 after buying an additional 16,641,288 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of Antero Resources by 23.8% in the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 11,405,981 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $171,427,000 after acquiring an additional 2,190,243 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Antero Resources by 11.3% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,771,853 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $71,720,000 after acquiring an additional 483,610 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp increased its position in shares of Antero Resources by 8.6% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 3,607,265 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $54,216,000 after acquiring an additional 285,110 shares during the period. 64.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:AR traded down $0.88 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $12.61. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,209,112 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,106,824. The business’s 50 day moving average is $13.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 0.29 and a current ratio of 0.29. The stock has a market cap of $3.96 billion, a P/E ratio of -3.57 and a beta of 4.76. Antero Resources has a 12-month low of $2.56 and a 12-month high of $15.54.

Antero Resources Company Profile

Antero Resources Corp. is an independent oil and natural gas company. It engages in the exploration, development, and production of natural gas, NGLs, and oil. The firm focuses on marketing and utilization of excess firm transportation capacity, and equity method investment in Antero Midstream Corporation.

Featured Story: Call Option

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Antero Resources (AR)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Antero Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Antero Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.