Anthem, Inc. (NYSE:ANTM) Shares Purchased by Whittier Trust Co.

Whittier Trust Co. lifted its position in Anthem, Inc. (NYSE:ANTM) by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 99,417 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,761 shares during the quarter. Whittier Trust Co.’s holdings in Anthem were worth $37,956,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of ANTM. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in Anthem by 6.0% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 12,686,564 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,553,842,000 after acquiring an additional 715,968 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors grew its holdings in shares of Anthem by 4.3% in the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 4,364,482 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,566,857,000 after purchasing an additional 180,270 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Anthem by 1.6% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,789,223 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,356,155,000 after buying an additional 60,325 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its position in Anthem by 3.0% in the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 3,697,744 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,327,305,000 after buying an additional 106,902 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sanders Capital LLC lifted its position in Anthem by 1.6% in the first quarter. Sanders Capital LLC now owns 3,505,947 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,368,207,000 after buying an additional 55,780 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.60% of the company’s stock.

ANTM has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Anthem from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $386.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on shares of Anthem in a research report on Monday, May 24th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $460.00 price target on the stock. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on shares of Anthem from $450.00 to $465.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on shares of Anthem from $447.00 to $453.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. Finally, Stephens increased their price target on shares of Anthem from $430.00 to $440.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Anthem has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $416.00.

In other Anthem news, CFO John E. Gallina sold 46,444 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $394.89, for a total value of $18,340,271.16. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 60,095 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $23,730,914.55. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, Director Ryan M. Schneider bought 1,300 shares of Anthem stock in a transaction on Friday, July 23rd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $384.36 per share, with a total value of $499,668.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 4,714 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,811,873.04. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 49,060 shares of company stock valued at $19,376,233. Corporate insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ANTM traded down $0.14 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $367.49. 1,019,092 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,050,360. The company has a quick ratio of 1.49, a current ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $383.53. Anthem, Inc. has a 52-week low of $244.10 and a 52-week high of $406.00. The stock has a market cap of $89.60 billion, a PE ratio of 21.59, a PEG ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 1.05.

Anthem (NYSE:ANTM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th. The company reported $7.03 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $6.34 by $0.69. Anthem had a return on equity of 15.24% and a net margin of 3.27%. The firm had revenue of $33.28 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $33.22 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $9.20 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Anthem, Inc. will post 25.64 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 24th. Investors of record on Friday, September 10th will be issued a dividend of $1.13 per share. This represents a $4.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.23%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 9th. Anthem’s dividend payout ratio is presently 20.11%.

Anthem Company Profile

Anthem, Inc provides life, hospital and medical insurance plans. It offers a broad spectrum of network-based managed care health benefit plans to the large and small employer, individual, Medicaid, and Medicare markets. The company operates through the following segments: Commercial & Specialty Business, Government Business, IngenioRx and Other.

