Apartment Income REIT Corp. (NYSE:AIRC) Position Lowered by B&I Capital AG

B&I Capital AG decreased its stake in shares of Apartment Income REIT Corp. (NYSE:AIRC) by 2.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 280,511 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,500 shares during the period. Apartment Income REIT comprises about 3.5% of B&I Capital AG’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 12th biggest holding. B&I Capital AG owned about 0.18% of Apartment Income REIT worth $13,305,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Ellevest Inc. raised its stake in Apartment Income REIT by 942.9% during the first quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 1,846 shares of the company’s stock worth $79,000 after acquiring an additional 1,669 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale acquired a new stake in shares of Apartment Income REIT in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $98,000. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Apartment Income REIT in the first quarter valued at approximately $124,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Apartment Income REIT by 328.6% in the first quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,180 shares of the company’s stock valued at $136,000 after purchasing an additional 2,438 shares during the period. Finally, Meristem Family Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of Apartment Income REIT during the first quarter valued at approximately $206,000. 88.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Apartment Income REIT alerts:

Apartment Income REIT stock traded up $0.46 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $50.41. The stock had a trading volume of 219,614 shares, compared to its average volume of 595,747. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $50.04. The firm has a market cap of $7.91 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.14. Apartment Income REIT Corp. has a twelve month low of $35.99 and a twelve month high of $53.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.68, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.08.

Apartment Income REIT (NYSE:AIRC) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The company reported ($0.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by ($0.16). As a group, research analysts predict that Apartment Income REIT Corp. will post 2.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 13th will be issued a dividend of $0.44 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 12th. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.49%. This is an increase from Apartment Income REIT’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.43. Apartment Income REIT’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 101.73%.

A number of research analysts recently commented on AIRC shares. Mizuho upgraded shares of Apartment Income REIT from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $53.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 3rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Apartment Income REIT from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, April 19th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Apartment Income REIT presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $43.78.

In related news, Director Kathleen M. Nelson sold 2,435 shares of Apartment Income REIT stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.31, for a total value of $110,329.85. Following the transaction, the director now owns 47,608 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,157,118.48. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Paul Beldin sold 1,422 shares of Apartment Income REIT stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.52, for a total transaction of $70,417.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 63,404 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,139,766.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 10,759 shares of company stock worth $525,916 in the last 90 days.

Apartment Income REIT Company Profile

AIR is a real estate investment trust focused on the ownership and management of quality apartment communities located in the largest markets in the United States. AIR is one of the country's largest owners and operators of apartments, with 99 communities in 12 states and the District of Columbia.

Read More: Initial Public Offering (IPO)

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AIRC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Apartment Income REIT Corp. (NYSE:AIRC).

Receive News & Ratings for Apartment Income REIT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Apartment Income REIT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.