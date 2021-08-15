Appian (NASDAQ:APPN) Updates FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Appian (NASDAQ:APPN) issued an update on its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $-0.680-$-0.650 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $-0.630. The company issued revenue guidance of $355 million-$357 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $354.65 million.Appian also updated its Q3 2021 guidance to $-0.200-$-0.170 EPS.

NASDAQ:APPN traded down $2.87 on Friday, reaching $99.13. The stock had a trading volume of 285,982 shares, compared to its average volume of 463,731. The stock has a market cap of $7.05 billion, a P/E ratio of -147.95 and a beta of 1.74. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $121.83. Appian has a 12-month low of $50.69 and a 12-month high of $260.00.

Get Appian alerts:

Appian (NASDAQ:APPN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported ($0.24) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.23) by ($0.01). Appian had a negative return on equity of 14.87% and a negative net margin of 14.33%. On average, equities research analysts expect that Appian will post -0.91 EPS for the current year.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on APPN shares. Needham & Company LLC cut their price objective on shares of Appian from $190.00 to $186.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 6th. Macquarie upgraded shares of Appian from an underperform rating to a neutral rating and set a $80.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 25th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Appian from $100.00 to $91.00 and set an underweight rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 7th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Appian from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 7th. Finally, Truist dropped their target price on shares of Appian from $205.00 to $120.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Appian has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $122.00.

In other Appian news, Director Albert G.W. Biddle III sold 5,900 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.97, for a total value of $796,323.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 9,096 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,227,687.12. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Robert Charles Kramer sold 9,563 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.63, for a total transaction of $1,344,844.69. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 126,788 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,830,196.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 43.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Appian

Appian Corp. provides business process management (BPM) solutions. Its BPM tools automate and measures business processes. The firm’s products include BPM software, case management, mobile application development, and platform-as-a-service. The company was founded by Matt Calkins, Robert C. Kramer, Marc Wilson, and Michael Beckley in 1999 and is headquartered in Reston, VA.

Featured Article: Are FAANG stocks a good investment?

Receive News & Ratings for Appian Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Appian and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.