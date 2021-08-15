Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (NYSE:ADM) Shares Sold by Alliancebernstein L.P.

Alliancebernstein L.P. lowered its stake in Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (NYSE:ADM) by 6.4% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 1,008,792 shares of the company’s stock after selling 68,750 shares during the quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P.’s holdings in Archer-Daniels-Midland were worth $61,133,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of ADM. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland by 63.3% in the first quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 516 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland in the first quarter valued at about $29,000. AGF Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland in the first quarter valued at about $36,000. Ameritas Investment Company LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland in the first quarter valued at about $50,000. Finally, Evoke Wealth LLC grew its stake in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland by 135.4% in the first quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 925 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after buying an additional 532 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.55% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO Juan R. Luciano purchased 16,790 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 29th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $59.54 per share, with a total value of $999,676.60. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 483,994 shares in the company, valued at approximately $28,817,002.76. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:ADM opened at $62.40 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.65, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $61.00. Archer-Daniels-Midland Company has a 52 week low of $43.21 and a 52 week high of $69.30. The company has a market cap of $34.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.22, a PEG ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 0.88.

Archer-Daniels-Midland (NYSE:ADM) last released its earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The company reported $1.33 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.03 by $0.30. Archer-Daniels-Midland had a return on equity of 13.30% and a net margin of 3.09%. The company had revenue of $22.93 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.30 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.85 EPS. Archer-Daniels-Midland’s quarterly revenue was up 40.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Archer-Daniels-Midland Company will post 4.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 8th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 18th will be issued a $0.37 dividend. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.37%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 17th. Archer-Daniels-Midland’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 41.23%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on ADM shares. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on Archer-Daniels-Midland from $56.00 to $63.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on Archer-Daniels-Midland from $54.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Bank of America assumed coverage on Archer-Daniels-Midland in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $68.00 price target for the company. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on Archer-Daniels-Midland from $53.00 to $78.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Monness Crespi & Hardt increased their price target on Archer-Daniels-Midland from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $65.27.

Archer-Daniels-Midland Co processes oilseeds, corn, wheat, cocoa and other agricultural commodities. The company operates through the following segments: Ag Services and Oilseeds, Carbohydrate Solutions and Nutrition. The Ag Services and Oilseeds segment includes activities related to the origination, merchandising, crushing, and further processing of oilseeds such as soybeans and soft seeds, such as cottonseed, sunflower seed, canola, rapeseed, and flaxseed into vegetable oils and protein meals.

