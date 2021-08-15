Arcturus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ARCT) Downgraded to Underperform at Raymond James

Raymond James lowered shares of Arcturus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ARCT) from a market perform rating to an underperform rating in a research note released on Thursday morning, Analyst Ratings Network reports.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on ARCT. Robert W. Baird cut shares of Arcturus Therapeutics from a neutral rating to an underperform rating and set a $31.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. Barclays cut shares of Arcturus Therapeutics from an equal weight rating to an underweight rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $33.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Monday, June 21st. Cantor Fitzgerald increased their target price on shares of Arcturus Therapeutics from $71.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. B. Riley reiterated a sell rating and set a $23.00 target price (down from $35.00) on shares of Arcturus Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Arcturus Therapeutics from a neutral rating to a sell rating and set a $29.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Arcturus Therapeutics currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $66.15.

NASDAQ:ARCT opened at $48.02 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 8.81 and a quick ratio of 8.81. The stock has a market cap of $1.26 billion, a PE ratio of -7.51 and a beta of 2.80. The business’s 50 day moving average is $35.85. Arcturus Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $24.87 and a fifty-two week high of $129.71.

Arcturus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ARCT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, August 8th. The biotechnology company reported ($2.07) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.99) by ($0.08). Arcturus Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 48.39% and a negative net margin of 1,874.18%. On average, equities analysts predict that Arcturus Therapeutics will post -5.98 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, COO Pad Chivukula sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.07, for a total value of $400,700.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc. sold 725,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.44, for a total transaction of $40,194,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 1,475,000 shares in the company, valued at $81,774,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 12.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new stake in Arcturus Therapeutics during the 1st quarter worth $53,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Arcturus Therapeutics by 26.6% during the 1st quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 1,578 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $65,000 after acquiring an additional 332 shares in the last quarter. Exane Derivatives acquired a new stake in Arcturus Therapeutics during the 1st quarter worth $68,000. US Bancorp DE raised its stake in Arcturus Therapeutics by 276.6% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,770 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $73,000 after acquiring an additional 1,300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, E Fund Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in Arcturus Therapeutics during the 1st quarter worth $116,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.40% of the company’s stock.

About Arcturus Therapeutics

Arcturus Therapeutics Holdings, Inc is a clinical-stage mRNA medicines and vaccines company, which focuses on the development of infectious disease vaccines and significant opportunities within liver and respiratory rare diseases. Its products include LUNAR-COV19, LUNAR-FLU, LUNAR-OTC, and LUNAR-CF. The company was founded in 2013 and is headquartered in San Diego, CA.

