Arcturus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ARCT) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Shares of Arcturus Therapeutics Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:ARCT) saw unusually-high trading volume on Friday . Approximately 27,441 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 97% from the previous session’s volume of 987,628 shares.The stock last traded at $49.53 and had previously closed at $49.94.

ARCT has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Barclays lowered Arcturus Therapeutics from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $33.00 to $25.00 in a report on Monday, June 21st. B. Riley reissued a “sell” rating and issued a $23.00 price objective (down from $35.00) on shares of Arcturus Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Zacks Investment Research raised Arcturus Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. Robert W. Baird downgraded Arcturus Therapeutics from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $31.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. Finally, Raymond James downgraded Arcturus Therapeutics from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $66.15.

The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $35.85. The company has a market cap of $1.26 billion, a P/E ratio of -7.51 and a beta of 2.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 8.81 and a current ratio of 8.81.

Arcturus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ARCT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, August 8th. The biotechnology company reported ($2.07) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.99) by ($0.08). Arcturus Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 1,874.18% and a negative return on equity of 48.39%. Research analysts forecast that Arcturus Therapeutics Holdings Inc. will post -5.98 EPS for the current year.

In other news, COO Pad Chivukula sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.07, for a total value of $400,700.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc. sold 725,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.44, for a total value of $40,194,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 1,475,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $81,774,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 12.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new stake in shares of Arcturus Therapeutics in the first quarter valued at $53,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Arcturus Therapeutics by 26.6% in the first quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 1,578 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $65,000 after acquiring an additional 332 shares during the last quarter. Exane Derivatives acquired a new position in shares of Arcturus Therapeutics in the first quarter worth $68,000. US Bancorp DE increased its stake in shares of Arcturus Therapeutics by 276.6% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,770 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $73,000 after acquiring an additional 1,300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, E Fund Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Arcturus Therapeutics in the first quarter worth $116,000. Institutional investors own 75.40% of the company’s stock.

Arcturus Therapeutics Company Profile (NASDAQ:ARCT)

Arcturus Therapeutics Holdings, Inc is a clinical-stage mRNA medicines and vaccines company, which focuses on the development of infectious disease vaccines and significant opportunities within liver and respiratory rare diseases. Its products include LUNAR-COV19, LUNAR-FLU, LUNAR-OTC, and LUNAR-CF. The company was founded in 2013 and is headquartered in San Diego, CA.

