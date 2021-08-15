ARGA Investment Management LP Acquires 3,099 Shares of RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:RNR)

ARGA Investment Management LP boosted its stake in shares of RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:RNR) by 1.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 281,754 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,099 shares during the quarter. RenaissanceRe makes up approximately 3.3% of ARGA Investment Management LP’s holdings, making the stock its 11th biggest holding. ARGA Investment Management LP owned about 0.60% of RenaissanceRe worth $41,931,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Beck Mack & Oliver LLC grew its position in shares of RenaissanceRe by 17.8% during the 2nd quarter. Beck Mack & Oliver LLC now owns 6,610 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $984,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Veriti Management LLC acquired a new stake in RenaissanceRe during the 2nd quarter worth $490,000. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. raised its position in shares of RenaissanceRe by 2.4% during the 2nd quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 4,723 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $703,000 after acquiring an additional 109 shares during the last quarter. CHICAGO TRUST Co NA lifted its stake in shares of RenaissanceRe by 16.3% in the 2nd quarter. CHICAGO TRUST Co NA now owns 13,295 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,978,000 after purchasing an additional 1,860 shares during the period. Finally, Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund boosted its position in shares of RenaissanceRe by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 17,423 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $2,593,000 after purchasing an additional 427 shares during the last quarter. 94.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, reduced their target price on RenaissanceRe from $186.00 to $164.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, June 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $186.00.

Shares of NYSE:RNR traded up $0.79 during trading on Friday, hitting $160.66. 218,578 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 427,461. The company has a current ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $150.66. RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd. has a 52 week low of $142.61 and a 52 week high of $187.48. The firm has a market cap of $7.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.69 and a beta of 0.47.

RenaissanceRe (NYSE:RNR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The insurance provider reported $5.64 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.74 by $0.90. The company had revenue of $1.51 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.50 billion. RenaissanceRe had a net margin of 8.54% and a return on equity of 1.51%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 28.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $4.06 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd. will post 11.26 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be issued a $0.36 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 14th. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.90%. RenaissanceRe’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 1,200.00%.

RenaissanceRe Company Profile

RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd. provides reinsurance and insurance products in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Property, and Casualty and Specialty segments. The Property segment writes property catastrophe excess of loss reinsurance and excess of loss retrocessional reinsurance to insure insurance and reinsurance companies against natural and man-made catastrophes, including hurricanes, earthquakes, and other windstorms, as well as claims arising from other natural and man-made catastrophes comprising tsunamis, winter storms, freezes, floods, fires, tornadoes, explosions, and acts of terrorism; and other property class of products, such as proportional reinsurance, property per risk, property reinsurance, and binding facilities and regional U.S.

