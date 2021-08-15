ARGA Investment Management LP Boosts Stake in Sabre Co. (NASDAQ:SABR)

ARGA Investment Management LP grew its holdings in shares of Sabre Co. (NASDAQ:SABR) by 10.8% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 343,776 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 33,419 shares during the quarter. Sabre makes up 0.3% of ARGA Investment Management LP’s holdings, making the stock its 28th biggest holding. ARGA Investment Management LP’s holdings in Sabre were worth $4,290,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of SABR. Texas Permanent School Fund boosted its stake in shares of Sabre by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 238,073 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $2,971,000 after purchasing an additional 999 shares during the period. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in Sabre by 15.4% during the 2nd quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 14,807 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $185,000 after purchasing an additional 1,972 shares in the last quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management lifted its holdings in shares of Sabre by 97.6% during the second quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management now owns 52,248 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $340,000 after purchasing an additional 25,808 shares during the period. Mondrian Investment Partners LTD purchased a new stake in Sabre in the second quarter valued at $46,888,000. Finally, Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Sabre in the second quarter worth about $73,000.

Get Sabre alerts:

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. Mizuho reduced their price target on Sabre from $15.00 to $13.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Sabre from $15.00 to $14.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. Sabre has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $14.25.

Shares of NASDAQ SABR traded down $0.26 during trading on Friday, reaching $10.80. 3,839,055 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,108,974. The company has a quick ratio of 2.70, a current ratio of 2.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 148.71. Sabre Co. has a twelve month low of $5.50 and a twelve month high of $16.88. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $12.32. The company has a market cap of $3.48 billion, a P/E ratio of -2.40 and a beta of 2.23.

Sabre (NASDAQ:SABR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The information technology services provider reported ($0.52) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.59) by $0.07. Sabre had a negative net margin of 131.73% and a negative return on equity of 334.48%. The business had revenue of $419.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $396.73 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($1.30) earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 405.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that Sabre Co. will post -2.29 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, EVP David J. Shirk sold 48,167 shares of Sabre stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.00, for a total value of $674,338.00. Also, CEO Sean E. Menke sold 15,000 shares of Sabre stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.01, for a total transaction of $225,150.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,114,270 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,725,192.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 83,167 shares of company stock worth $1,179,888 in the last quarter. 1.03% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Sabre Company Profile

Sabre Corp. is a technology solutions provider to the global travel and tourism industry. It provides data-driven business intelligence, mobile, distribution and software-as-a-service solutions. The company operates through the following segments: Travel Solutions and Hospitality Solutions. The Travel Solutions segment provides global travel solutions for travel suppliers and travel buyers through a business-to-business travel marketplace.

Recommended Story: Initial Coin Offerings entail a high degree of risk

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SABR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Sabre Co. (NASDAQ:SABR).

Receive News & Ratings for Sabre Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sabre and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.