Argus Investors Counsel Inc. Boosts Holdings in Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR)

Argus Investors Counsel Inc. lifted its stake in Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR) by 62.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,471 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after buying an additional 565 shares during the period. Argus Investors Counsel Inc.’s holdings in Danaher were worth $395,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Symmetry Investments LP purchased a new position in shares of Danaher in the 2nd quarter valued at $4,428,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Danaher by 4.2% in the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 62,313 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $14,025,000 after buying an additional 2,507 shares during the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB grew its position in shares of Danaher by 29.0% in the 1st quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 145,244 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $32,758,000 after buying an additional 32,661 shares during the last quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. grew its position in shares of Danaher by 27.3% in the 1st quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. now owns 27,265 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $6,138,000 after buying an additional 5,841 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rafferty Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Danaher by 9.6% in the 1st quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 12,826 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $2,887,000 after buying an additional 1,123 shares during the last quarter. 71.29% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of DHR stock traded up $1.49 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $315.26. The stock had a trading volume of 1,371,874 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,982,306. Danaher Co. has a fifty-two week low of $192.51 and a fifty-two week high of $315.84. The firm has a market cap of $225.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.98, a PEG ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a current ratio of 2.26, a quick ratio of 1.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $278.19.

Danaher (NYSE:DHR) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The conglomerate reported $2.46 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.05 by $0.41. The company had revenue of $7.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.71 billion. Danaher had a net margin of 21.00% and a return on equity of 17.68%. The business’s revenue was up 36.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.44 EPS. Research analysts expect that Danaher Co. will post 9.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CAO Robert S. Lutz sold 6,006 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $254.75, for a total value of $1,530,028.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 18,476 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,706,761. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Teri List sold 4,548 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $255.10, for a total transaction of $1,160,194.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 20,862 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,321,896.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 58,031 shares of company stock valued at $16,563,181 in the last quarter. Insiders own 11.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on DHR. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Danaher from $275.00 to $315.00 in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. Cowen increased their price target on shares of Danaher from $275.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of Danaher from $285.00 to $304.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. increased their price target on shares of Danaher from $275.00 to $315.00 in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. Finally, William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Danaher in a research note on Monday, April 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Danaher currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $310.93.

Danaher Corp. operates as a medical company, which designs, manufactures, and markets professional, medical, industrial, and commercial products and services. It operates through the following segments: Life Sciences, Diagnostics, and Environmental & Applied Solutions. The Life Sciences segment offers a range of research tools that scientists use to study the basic building blocks of life, including genes, proteins, metabolites and cells, in order to understand the causes of disease, identify new therapies and test new drugs and vaccines.

