Argus Investors Counsel Inc. Buys New Holdings in The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW)

Argus Investors Counsel Inc. bought a new stake in shares of The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 878 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock, valued at approximately $239,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of SHW. CVA Family Office LLC bought a new stake in The Sherwin-Williams in the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC bought a new stake in The Sherwin-Williams in the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. Trustcore Financial Services LLC bought a new stake in The Sherwin-Williams in the 1st quarter worth approximately $37,000. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC increased its stake in The Sherwin-Williams by 312.5% in the 1st quarter. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC now owns 66 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jones Financial Companies Lllp increased its stake in The Sherwin-Williams by 196.0% in the 1st quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 74 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $55,000 after acquiring an additional 49 shares during the last quarter. 27.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. TheStreet raised The Sherwin-Williams from a “c+” rating to an “a-” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on The Sherwin-Williams from $317.00 to $325.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded The Sherwin-Williams from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $297.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday, June 4th. Argus lifted their target price on The Sherwin-Williams from $263.00 to $325.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on The Sherwin-Williams from $315.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $326.39.

SHW traded up $1.95 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $305.66. 901,937 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,312,047. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $281.62. The Sherwin-Williams Company has a 52-week low of $218.06 and a 52-week high of $307.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.68, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 0.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $80.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.35, a PEG ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 1.08.

The Sherwin-Williams (NYSE:SHW) last issued its earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The specialty chemicals company reported $2.65 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.68 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $5.38 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.39 billion. The Sherwin-Williams had a net margin of 11.05% and a return on equity of 72.71%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $7.10 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that The Sherwin-Williams Company will post 9.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 20th will be given a dividend of $0.55 per share. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.72%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 19th. The Sherwin-Williams’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 26.86%.

In other news, insider Justin T. Binns sold 1,744 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $277.51, for a total value of $483,977.44. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Brian E. Padden sold 3,153 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $289.53, for a total value of $912,888.09. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 8,313 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,406,862.89. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 183,166 shares of company stock valued at $52,846,382. 0.51% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

The Sherwin-Williams Company Profile

The Sherwin-Williams Co engages in the manufacture and trade of paint and coatings. It operates through the following segments: America Group, Consumer Brands Group, and Performance Coating Group. The America Group segment manages the exclusive outlets for Sherwin-Williams branded paints, stains, supplies, equipment, and floor covering.

