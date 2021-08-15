Argus Investors Counsel Inc. Decreases Holdings in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD)

Argus Investors Counsel Inc. cut its holdings in shares of The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) by 7.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 14,976 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 1,181 shares during the quarter. The Home Depot makes up 1.9% of Argus Investors Counsel Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 12th largest holding. Argus Investors Counsel Inc.’s holdings in The Home Depot were worth $4,776,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. KB Financial Partners LLC bought a new position in The Home Depot in the 1st quarter worth about $29,000. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in The Home Depot by 38.5% in the 2nd quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 133 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 37 shares during the period. Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in The Home Depot in the 1st quarter worth about $41,000. Paradigm Strategies in Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in The Home Depot in the 1st quarter worth about $52,000. Finally, Twin Lakes Capital Management LLC bought a new position in The Home Depot in the 1st quarter worth about $61,000. 65.45% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get The Home Depot alerts:

In related news, EVP Matt Carey sold 113,138 shares of The Home Depot stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $316.00, for a total transaction of $35,751,608.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 78,594 shares in the company, valued at $24,835,704. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

Shares of HD stock traded down $2.70 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $331.32. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,200,098 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,643,599. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 19.85, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 0.41. The Home Depot, Inc. has a one year low of $246.59 and a one year high of $345.69. The company has a market capitalization of $352.28 billion, a PE ratio of 24.17, a P/E/G ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 1.03. The business’s fifty day moving average is $320.35.

The Home Depot (NYSE:HD) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 17th. The home improvement retailer reported $3.86 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.08 by $0.78. The Home Depot had a return on equity of 963.88% and a net margin of 10.45%. The company had revenue of $37.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $33.68 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.08 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 32.7% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 14.14 earnings per share for the current year.

The Home Depot announced that its board has approved a stock buyback program on Thursday, May 20th that authorizes the company to repurchase $20.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the home improvement retailer to repurchase up to 5.9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are typically a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 17th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 3rd were given a dividend of $1.65 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 2nd. This represents a $6.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.99%. The Home Depot’s dividend payout ratio is presently 54.86%.

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on The Home Depot from $325.00 to $374.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 14th. Raymond James raised their price target on The Home Depot from $305.00 to $350.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 13th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on The Home Depot from $340.00 to $345.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, May 24th. DA Davidson raised their price objective on The Home Depot from $295.00 to $317.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on The Home Depot from $319.00 to $330.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 25th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $334.44.

The Home Depot Profile

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer. It operates The Home Depot stores that sell various building materials, home improvement products, building materials, lawn and garden products, and dÃ©cor products, as well as provide installation, home maintenance, and professional service programs to do-it-yourself and professional customers.

Featured Story: Why Invest in Dividend Kings

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD).

Receive News & Ratings for The Home Depot Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Home Depot and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.