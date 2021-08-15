Argus Investors Counsel Inc. Grows Holdings in Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI)

Argus Investors Counsel Inc. grew its stake in Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI) by 2.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 6,465 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 184 shares during the period. Argus Investors Counsel Inc.’s holdings in Analog Devices were worth $1,113,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CVA Family Office LLC purchased a new stake in Analog Devices during the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. Ameritas Investment Company LLC purchased a new stake in Analog Devices during the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC purchased a new stake in Analog Devices during the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. Meridian Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Analog Devices during the 1st quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, Newfound Research LLC purchased a new stake in Analog Devices during the 1st quarter worth approximately $39,000. 90.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ:ADI traded up $1.50 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $170.08. 2,040,075 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,132,036. The firm has a market cap of $62.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 1.23. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $166.74. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. Analog Devices, Inc. has a 1-year low of $110.66 and a 1-year high of $175.25.

Analog Devices (NASDAQ:ADI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 18th. The semiconductor company reported $1.54 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.45 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $1.66 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.60 billion. Analog Devices had a net margin of 25.16% and a return on equity of 17.91%. Analog Devices’s quarterly revenue was up 26.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.08 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Analog Devices, Inc. will post 6.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 28th were given a dividend of $0.69 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 27th. This represents a $2.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.62%. Analog Devices’s payout ratio is currently 56.21%.

Several research analysts have commented on ADI shares. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on shares of Analog Devices in a report on Monday, July 26th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $170.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Analog Devices from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $181.00 price target for the company. in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Bank of America boosted their price target on shares of Analog Devices from $178.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on shares of Analog Devices from $160.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 20th. Finally, Truist Securities lowered their price target on shares of Analog Devices from $183.00 to $179.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 20th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Analog Devices currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $176.58.

In other news, SVP Gregory N. Henderson sold 6,078 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $168.43, for a total value of $1,023,717.54. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 11,925 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,008,527.75. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Vincent Roche sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $164.20, for a total transaction of $1,642,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 29,428 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,832,077.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 22,828 shares of company stock valued at $3,780,683. 0.91% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analog Devices Company Profile

Analog Devices, Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, and marketing of integrated circuits (ICs). Its products include industrial process control systems, medical imaging equipment, factory process automation systems, patient vital signs monitoring devices, instrumentation and measurement systems, wireless infrastructure equipment, energy management systems, networking equipment, aerospace and defense electronics, optical systems, automobiles, and portable consumer devices.

