Argus Raises American Tower (NYSE:AMT) Price Target to $300.00

American Tower (NYSE:AMT) had its price objective boosted by Argus from $288.00 to $300.00 in a research note published on Thursday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on shares of American Tower from $250.00 to $295.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, July 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on shares of American Tower from $285.00 to $302.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Monday, July 19th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on American Tower from $250.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Citigroup lowered American Tower from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on American Tower from $248.00 to $262.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. American Tower currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $294.00.

NYSE AMT opened at $282.92 on Thursday. American Tower has a fifty-two week low of $197.50 and a fifty-two week high of $289.51. The company has a market capitalization of $128.77 billion, a PE ratio of 57.04, a PEG ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 0.24. The company has a current ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.83. The business’s fifty day moving average is $276.09.

American Tower (NYSE:AMT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.65 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.27 by ($0.62). American Tower had a return on equity of 44.60% and a net margin of 25.84%. As a group, analysts expect that American Tower will post 9.27 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 18th were given a dividend of $1.27 per share. This is an increase from American Tower’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.24. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 17th. This represents a $5.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.80%. American Tower’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 60.19%.

In related news, EVP Steven O. Vondran sold 8,046 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, July 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $279.09, for a total value of $2,245,558.14. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 25,755 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,187,962.95. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Robert D. Hormats sold 100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $283.11, for a total transaction of $28,311.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 9,779 shares of company stock worth $2,685,633 in the last quarter. 0.68% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cpwm LLC lifted its position in American Tower by 3.5% in the 2nd quarter. Cpwm LLC now owns 10,534 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,846,000 after acquiring an additional 361 shares in the last quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of American Tower by 16.9% in the second quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 6,356 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,717,000 after purchasing an additional 921 shares in the last quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of American Tower by 11.7% during the second quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 1,390 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $375,000 after buying an additional 146 shares during the last quarter. Lcnb Corp bought a new stake in American Tower during the second quarter worth $213,000. Finally, King Luther Capital Management Corp raised its position in American Tower by 34.3% in the 2nd quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp now owns 212,715 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $57,463,000 after buying an additional 54,300 shares during the last quarter. 80.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About American Tower

American Tower Corp. provides real estate investment services, and owns, operates, and develops multitenant communications real estate properties. It operates through the following segments: U.S. & Canada, Asia-Pacific, Europe, Africa Latin America, and Services. The Asia-Pacific segment refers to the operations in Australia and India.

