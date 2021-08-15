Argyle Capital Management Inc. Decreases Stake in Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX)

Argyle Capital Management Inc. reduced its stake in shares of Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX) by 0.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 65,157 shares of the company’s stock after selling 142 shares during the period. Raytheon Technologies makes up about 1.8% of Argyle Capital Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 12th largest position. Argyle Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Raytheon Technologies were worth $5,559,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Raytheon Technologies during the 2nd quarter worth $26,000. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Raytheon Technologies by 88.1% in the 1st quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 348 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 163 shares in the last quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Raytheon Technologies in the 1st quarter worth about $28,000. Disciplined Investments LLC boosted its position in shares of Raytheon Technologies by 136.9% in the 1st quarter. Disciplined Investments LLC now owns 372 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 215 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Paradigm Strategies in Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Raytheon Technologies in the 1st quarter worth about $30,000. Institutional investors own 78.23% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Langenberg & Company upgraded shares of Raytheon Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Susquehanna boosted their target price on shares of Raytheon Technologies from $97.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Redburn Partners began coverage on shares of Raytheon Technologies in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Argus raised shares of Raytheon Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Raytheon Technologies from $97.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Raytheon Technologies currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $97.77.

Shares of NYSE:RTX traded down $0.73 during trading on Friday, reaching $87.25. 3,046,113 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,395,846. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 1.17. Raytheon Technologies Co. has a 12-month low of $51.92 and a 12-month high of $89.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $131.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 60.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $86.72.

Raytheon Technologies (NYSE:RTX) last issued its earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The company reported $1.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.93 by $0.10. Raytheon Technologies had a return on equity of 6.80% and a net margin of 3.51%. The business had revenue of $15.88 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.83 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.39 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Raytheon Technologies Co. will post 4.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 20th will be issued a dividend of $0.51 per share. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.34%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 19th. Raytheon Technologies’s payout ratio is currently 74.73%.

In other Raytheon Technologies news, EVP Frank R. Jimenez sold 1,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.97, for a total value of $120,358.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 74,374 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,393,932.78. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Wesley D. Kremer sold 5,512 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.82, for a total value of $478,551.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 73,519 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,382,919.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 71,464 shares of company stock valued at $6,097,611 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.11% of the company’s stock.

Raytheon Technologies Company Profile

Raytheon Technologies Corp. is an aerospace and defense company, which engages in the provision of aerospace and defense systems and services for commercial, military, and government customers. It operates through the following segments: Collins Aerospace Systems, Pratt and Whitney, Raytheon Intelligence and Space, and Raytheon Missiles and Defense.

