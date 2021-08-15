Argyle Capital Management Inc. Has $2.38 Million Position in ManTech International Co. (NASDAQ:MANT)

Argyle Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of ManTech International Co. (NASDAQ:MANT) by 2.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 27,534 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 700 shares during the period. Argyle Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in ManTech International were worth $2,383,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its position in ManTech International by 5.6% during the first quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 2,506 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $218,000 after purchasing an additional 133 shares during the last quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in ManTech International by 0.8% in the first quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 19,661 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,710,000 after buying an additional 148 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc. raised its stake in ManTech International by 0.5% in the first quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 33,460 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,909,000 after buying an additional 164 shares during the period. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund raised its stake in ManTech International by 1.8% in the first quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 11,159 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $970,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can raised its stake in ManTech International by 3.2% in the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 7,609 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $656,000 after buying an additional 235 shares during the period. 61.02% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other ManTech International news, CEO Kevin M. Phillips sold 22,500 shares of ManTech International stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.25, for a total transaction of $1,873,125.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 128,030 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,658,497.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Richard J. Kerr sold 4,325 shares of ManTech International stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.00, for a total value of $363,300.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 44,482 shares of company stock worth $3,757,309 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 33.59% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ MANT traded down $1.16 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $81.83. 64,444 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 95,610. The company has a current ratio of 1.59, a quick ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. ManTech International Co. has a twelve month low of $61.93 and a twelve month high of $101.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.57, a PEG ratio of 4.53 and a beta of 0.72. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $86.91.

ManTech International (NASDAQ:MANT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The technology company reported $0.99 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.87 by $0.12. ManTech International had a return on equity of 9.21% and a net margin of 5.12%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that ManTech International Co. will post 3.62 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 24th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.38 per share. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.86%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 9th. ManTech International’s payout ratio is presently 45.24%.

MANT has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on ManTech International from $60.00 to $66.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on ManTech International in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $83.00 target price on the stock. Alliance Global Partners lowered their target price on ManTech International from $96.00 to $88.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on ManTech International from $89.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 15th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded ManTech International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a hold rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $84.80.

ManTech International Corp. engages in the provision of information technology and technical services solutions. It also offers cyber security, software and systems development, enterprise information technology, multi-disciplined intelligence, program protection and mission assurance, system engineering, test and evaluation, command, control, communications, computers, intelligence, training, supply chain, and management consulting.

