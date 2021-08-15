Arion Price Down 6.6% This Week (ARION)

Arion (CURRENCY:ARION) traded 1.2% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on August 15th. During the last week, Arion has traded down 6.6% against the US dollar. Arion has a total market cap of $41,098.83 and $8.00 worth of Arion was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Arion coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0028 or 0.00000006 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002110 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.28 or 0.00002699 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $22.98 or 0.00048456 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $63.91 or 0.00134784 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $72.94 or 0.00153832 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.88 or 0.00003975 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $47,544.61 or 1.00271315 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $415.36 or 0.00875987 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,246.97 or 0.06847842 BTC.

Arion Profile

Arion’s total supply is 14,439,217 coins. Arion’s official Twitter account is @ARION_COIN and its Facebook page is accessible here . Arion’s official website is arioncoin.com

Buying and Selling Arion

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Arion directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Arion should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Arion using one of the exchanges listed above.

