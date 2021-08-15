Arkadios Wealth Advisors Acquires 2,643 Shares of West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. (NYSE:WST)

Arkadios Wealth Advisors increased its holdings in West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. (NYSE:WST) by 2,643.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,743 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,643 shares during the period. Arkadios Wealth Advisors’ holdings in West Pharmaceutical Services were worth $985,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC bought a new stake in West Pharmaceutical Services in the first quarter worth $28,000. Eudaimonia Partners LLC bought a new stake in West Pharmaceutical Services in the first quarter worth $31,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC increased its position in West Pharmaceutical Services by 94.8% in the first quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 113 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares during the last quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. increased its position in West Pharmaceutical Services by 28.9% in the first quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 147 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 33 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. bought a new stake in West Pharmaceutical Services in the first quarter worth $49,000. Institutional investors own 91.92% of the company’s stock.

Get West Pharmaceutical Services alerts:

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on WST shares. KeyCorp boosted their price target on shares of West Pharmaceutical Services from $350.00 to $475.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of West Pharmaceutical Services from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $355.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st.

WST stock opened at $434.28 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 3.13 and a quick ratio of 2.11. West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. has a twelve month low of $253.85 and a twelve month high of $434.57. The company has a market capitalization of $32.13 billion, a PE ratio of 63.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 0.99. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $376.79.

West Pharmaceutical Services (NYSE:WST) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The medical instruments supplier reported $2.46 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.74 by $0.72. West Pharmaceutical Services had a net margin of 20.58% and a return on equity of 28.58%. Equities research analysts forecast that West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. will post 8.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

West Pharmaceutical Services Profile

West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc designs and produces containment and delivery systems for injectable drugs and healthcare products in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates in two segments, Proprietary Products and Contract-Manufactured Products. The Proprietary Products segment offers stoppers and seals for injectable packaging systems; syringe and cartridge components, including custom solutions for the needs of injectable drug applications, as well as administration systems that enhance the safe delivery of drugs through advanced reconstitution, mixing, and transfer technologies; and films, coatings, washing, and vision inspection and sterilization processes and services to enhance the quality of packaging components.

Further Reading: What is quantitative easing?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WST? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. (NYSE:WST).

Receive News & Ratings for West Pharmaceutical Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for West Pharmaceutical Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.