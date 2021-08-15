Arkadios Wealth Advisors Grows Position in Essential Utilities, Inc. (NYSE:WTRG)

Arkadios Wealth Advisors lifted its holdings in shares of Essential Utilities, Inc. (NYSE:WTRG) by 20.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 26,336 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,503 shares during the quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors’ holdings in Essential Utilities were worth $1,203,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in WTRG. Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co. raised its position in Essential Utilities by 19.7% in the 1st quarter. Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co. now owns 1,475,996 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,051,000 after purchasing an additional 242,925 shares in the last quarter. Cigna Investments Inc. New raised its position in shares of Essential Utilities by 4.1% during the 1st quarter. Cigna Investments Inc. New now owns 8,037 shares of the company’s stock worth $359,000 after acquiring an additional 319 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in shares of Essential Utilities by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 951,126 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,559,000 after acquiring an additional 23,397 shares in the last quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Essential Utilities during the 1st quarter worth about $211,000. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. acquired a new stake in shares of Essential Utilities during the 1st quarter worth about $2,049,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.76% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on WTRG. Barclays cut their target price on Essential Utilities from $51.00 to $50.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. Evercore ISI reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $52.00 target price on shares of Essential Utilities in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Essential Utilities from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $51.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Essential Utilities from a “conviction-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $50.20.

Shares of NYSE WTRG opened at $49.27 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $48.11. Essential Utilities, Inc. has a 52-week low of $38.28 and a 52-week high of $51.42. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.11 billion, a PE ratio of 30.23, a P/E/G ratio of 4.77 and a beta of 0.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 0.69 and a quick ratio of 0.62.

Essential Utilities (NYSE:WTRG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.07. Essential Utilities had a return on equity of 9.23% and a net margin of 23.27%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Essential Utilities, Inc. will post 1.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 13th will be given a dividend of $0.268 per share. This represents a $1.07 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.18%. This is a boost from Essential Utilities’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 12th. Essential Utilities’s dividend payout ratio is presently 63.29%.

In other Essential Utilities news, CAO Robert A. Rubin sold 2,200 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.00, for a total transaction of $103,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 71,825 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,375,775. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Chris Franklin sold 44,183 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total value of $2,209,150.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 131,519 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,575,950. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 46,732 shares of company stock worth $2,329,302 over the last quarter. Insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

Essential Utilities Profile

Essential Utilities, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of water and wastewater services through its subsidiaries. It operates through the following segments: Regulated Water and Regulated Natural Gas. The Regulated Water segment includes water and wastewater regulated utility companies.

