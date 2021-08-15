Arkadios Wealth Advisors Grows Stake in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IJK)

Arkadios Wealth Advisors raised its stake in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IJK) by 37.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 10,879 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,971 shares during the quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors’ holdings in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF were worth $880,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. RMR Wealth Builders purchased a new stake in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $26,000. North Star Investment Management Corp. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Allworth Financial LP lifted its stake in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF by 98.0% during the 1st quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 396 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 196 shares in the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF by 24.4% during the 2nd quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,020 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of IJK stock opened at $81.66 on Friday. iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF has a 12 month low of $56.76 and a 12 month high of $83.86. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $80.57.

iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P MidCap 400 Growth Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P MidCap 400 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P MidCap 400 Index exhibiting the strongest growth characteristics.

