Arlo Technologies (NYSE:ARLO) Cut to “Sell” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Arlo Technologies (NYSE:ARLO) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report report published on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Arlo Technologies, Inc. product design, wireless connectivity, cloud infrastructure and cutting-edge AI capabilities focuses on delivering a seamless, smart home experience. The company’s cloud-based platform provides users with visibility, insight and a powerful means to help protect and connect in real-time. Its connected devices, including wire-free smart Wi-Fi and LTE-enabled cameras, advanced baby monitors and smart security lights. Arlo Technologies, Inc. is based in San Jose, United States. “

A number of other research firms have also recently commented on ARLO. Raymond James raised their price target on Arlo Technologies from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on Arlo Technologies from $11.00 to $9.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 5th.

Shares of Arlo Technologies stock opened at $5.97 on Wednesday. Arlo Technologies has a one year low of $4.33 and a one year high of $10.49. The business has a fifty day moving average of $6.52. The company has a market cap of $495.27 million, a PE ratio of -7.28 and a beta of 1.76.

Arlo Technologies (NYSE:ARLO) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.15) by $0.11. The company had revenue of $98.57 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $86.88 million. Arlo Technologies had a negative return on equity of 50.66% and a negative net margin of 16.42%. Arlo Technologies’s revenue for the quarter was up 47.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.31) EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Arlo Technologies will post -0.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Prudential Financial Inc. grew its position in shares of Arlo Technologies by 1.9% during the first quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 91,510 shares of the company’s stock valued at $575,000 after purchasing an additional 1,740 shares in the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue grew its position in shares of Arlo Technologies by 3.2% during the second quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 56,239 shares of the company’s stock valued at $380,000 after purchasing an additional 1,740 shares in the last quarter. Malaga Cove Capital LLC grew its position in shares of Arlo Technologies by 16.7% during the first quarter. Malaga Cove Capital LLC now owns 15,925 shares of the company’s stock valued at $100,000 after purchasing an additional 2,275 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its position in shares of Arlo Technologies by 5.2% during the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 47,454 shares of the company’s stock valued at $321,000 after purchasing an additional 2,348 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Public Sector Pension Investment Board grew its position in shares of Arlo Technologies by 1.9% during the second quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 166,073 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,124,000 after purchasing an additional 3,110 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.44% of the company’s stock.

Arlo Technologies Company Profile

Arlo Technologies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides smart connected devices to monitor the environments in real-time with a Wi-Fi or a cellular connection in the Americas, Europe, the Middle-East and Africa, and the Asia Pacific regions. It offers Arlo Q and Arlo Q Plus, an indoor wired solution that allow users to monitor their surroundings; Arlo Go, a LTE-enabled wire-free camera that provides untethered mobile security; Arlo Baby, a baby monitor with air quality and temperature sensors, motion and audio detection, and advanced night vision; Arlo Chime, a product that plugs into standard wall outlet and pairs with the Arlo Audio Doorbell to play various ringtones or act as a siren; and Arlo Ultra, an integrated spotlight and crystal-clear two-way audio with advanced noise cancellations camera.

