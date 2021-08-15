Armor Investment Advisors LLC Has $484,000 Position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWP)

Armor Investment Advisors LLC reduced its stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWP) by 5.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 4,275 shares of the company’s stock after selling 245 shares during the period. Armor Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF were worth $484,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IWP. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV grew its stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 33.8% in the second quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 1,485 shares of the company’s stock valued at $168,000 after acquiring an additional 375 shares in the last quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 4.5% in the second quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 10,880 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,232,000 after acquiring an additional 469 shares in the last quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 6.1% in the second quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 2,990 shares of the company’s stock valued at $338,000 after acquiring an additional 171 shares in the last quarter. RWM Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 9.3% in the second quarter. RWM Asset Management LLC now owns 3,508 shares of the company’s stock valued at $397,000 after acquiring an additional 298 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Amarillo National Bank grew its stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 0.5% in the second quarter. Amarillo National Bank now owns 27,897 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,158,000 after acquiring an additional 146 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF alerts:

Shares of IWP stock traded down $0.12 on Friday, hitting $114.88. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 285,365 shares, compared to its average volume of 954,693. iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF has a fifty-two week low of $81.44 and a fifty-two week high of $116.02. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $112.31.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF, formerly iShares Russell Midcap Growth Index Fund (the Growth Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Russell Midcap Growth Index (the Growth Index).

Recommended Story: LIBOR

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IWP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWP).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.