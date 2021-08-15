Armor Investment Advisors LLC Increases Stock Position in iShares Asia 50 ETF (NASDAQ:AIA)

Armor Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares Asia 50 ETF (NASDAQ:AIA) by 13.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,957 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,144 shares during the period. Armor Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Asia 50 ETF were worth $913,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in AIA. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its position in iShares Asia 50 ETF by 29.6% during the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 49,058 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,522,000 after purchasing an additional 11,204 shares during the period. Eqis Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares Asia 50 ETF during the 1st quarter worth $215,000. Octavia Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in iShares Asia 50 ETF by 22.0% during the 1st quarter. Octavia Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 11,129 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,026,000 after purchasing an additional 2,010 shares during the period. Lee Financial Group Hawaii Inc. boosted its position in iShares Asia 50 ETF by 1,283.4% during the 1st quarter. Lee Financial Group Hawaii Inc. now owns 52,789 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,866,000 after purchasing an additional 48,973 shares during the period. Finally, Cypress Capital Group purchased a new stake in iShares Asia 50 ETF during the 1st quarter worth $539,000.

iShares Asia 50 ETF stock traded down $0.65 during trading on Friday, reaching $83.07. 68,275 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 274,917. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $86.12. iShares Asia 50 ETF has a 52-week low of $69.25 and a 52-week high of $102.50.

iShares Asia 50 ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P Asia 50 Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P Asia 50 Index (the Index). The Index is a free float-adjusted, market capitalization-weighted index that is designed to measure the performance of the 50 leading companies from four Asian markets: Hong Kong, Singapore, South Korea and Taiwan.

