Armor Investment Advisors LLC Makes New Investment in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHG)

Armor Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHG) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 545 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $80,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Black Diamond Financial LLC lifted its stake in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 0.9% in the second quarter. Black Diamond Financial LLC now owns 9,273 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,363,000 after purchasing an additional 83 shares during the last quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV raised its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 42.2% during the second quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 8,808 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,286,000 after acquiring an additional 2,612 shares during the last quarter. Curtis Advisory Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 13.0% during the second quarter. Curtis Advisory Group LLC now owns 72,018 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,512,000 after acquiring an additional 8,269 shares during the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF during the second quarter valued at about $360,000. Finally, HHM Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 5.4% during the second quarter. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 269,609 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,352,000 after acquiring an additional 13,775 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:SCHG traded up $0.42 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $152.35. 184,891 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 426,557. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $147.48. Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF has a one year low of $108.10 and a one year high of $153.36.

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Growth Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap growth portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S.

