Armor Investment Advisors LLC Sells 102 Shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR)

Armor Investment Advisors LLC cut its holdings in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR) by 6.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,594 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 102 shares during the period. Armor Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF were worth $180,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of IJR. Bradley & Co. Private Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF in the first quarter worth $31,000. Avion Wealth bought a new stake in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF in the first quarter worth $34,000. Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF in the first quarter worth $37,000. D Orazio & Associates Inc. lifted its stake in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 239.0% in the first quarter. D Orazio & Associates Inc. now owns 356 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 251 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Piscataqua Savings Bank bought a new stake in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF in the first quarter worth $43,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:IJR traded down $0.82 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $111.01. 1,859,549 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,347,664. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $111.21. iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF has a one year low of $66.74 and a one year high of $116.74.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

