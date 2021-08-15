Armor Investment Advisors LLC Sells 35,235 Shares of Service Properties Trust (NASDAQ:SVC)

Armor Investment Advisors LLC trimmed its stake in Service Properties Trust (NASDAQ:SVC) by 23.8% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 113,019 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 35,235 shares during the quarter. Armor Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Service Properties Trust were worth $1,424,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SVC. Davidson Kempner Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Service Properties Trust during the first quarter valued at $24,237,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Service Properties Trust by 7.4% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 28,216,674 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $334,650,000 after purchasing an additional 1,952,217 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Service Properties Trust during the fourth quarter valued at $22,356,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Service Properties Trust by 67.3% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,226,618 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $14,548,000 after purchasing an additional 493,236 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Aristeia Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Service Properties Trust during the first quarter valued at $5,174,000. 76.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SVC stock traded down $0.18 during trading on Friday, reaching $11.33. The stock had a trading volume of 1,174,671 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,453,724. Service Properties Trust has a 52 week low of $6.77 and a 52 week high of $15.39. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $12.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.74, a quick ratio of 1.85 and a current ratio of 1.85. The company has a market capitalization of $1.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.93 and a beta of 2.47.

Service Properties Trust (NASDAQ:SVC) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.55) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.98) by $0.43. Service Properties Trust had a negative return on equity of 21.99% and a negative net margin of 45.34%. Research analysts predict that Service Properties Trust will post 0.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 19th. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 26th will be given a $0.01 dividend. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.35%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 23rd. Service Properties Trust’s payout ratio is 3.25%.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. B. Riley raised Service Properties Trust from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. Zacks Investment Research raised Service Properties Trust from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $13.00.

Service Properties Trust is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the provision of hospitality and travel services. It operates through the following Hotel Investments and Net Lease Investments segments. The firm owns hotels and travel centers located throughout the U.S., Ontario, Canada, and Puerto Rico.

