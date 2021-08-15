Armor Investment Advisors LLC Sells 357 Shares of Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW)

Armor Investment Advisors LLC reduced its stake in Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW) by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 28,943 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 357 shares during the quarter. Lowe’s Companies accounts for 3.4% of Armor Investment Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest position. Armor Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Lowe’s Companies were worth $5,614,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of LOW. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Lowe’s Companies in the 1st quarter worth approximately $33,000. Burleson & Company LLC acquired a new stake in Lowe’s Companies during the 1st quarter worth approximately $33,000. JNBA Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in Lowe’s Companies by 225.0% during the 1st quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors now owns 208 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 144 shares in the last quarter. Grant Street Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Lowe’s Companies by 104.5% during the 1st quarter. Grant Street Asset Management Inc. now owns 227 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 116 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Twin Lakes Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Lowe’s Companies during the 1st quarter worth approximately $57,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.82% of the company’s stock.

Get Lowe's Companies alerts:

LOW has been the topic of a number of research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $177.00 to $204.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, April 19th. Wedbush lowered shares of Lowe’s Companies from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $225.00 to $210.00 in a report on Monday, July 26th. Bank of America reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $250.00 price objective on shares of Lowe’s Companies in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. Oppenheimer raised shares of Lowe’s Companies from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $235.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $230.00 to $235.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and twenty-one have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $208.93.

NYSE:LOW traded down $1.49 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $190.51. The stock had a trading volume of 2,386,556 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,074,710. Lowe’s Companies, Inc. has a twelve month low of $146.72 and a twelve month high of $215.22. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $192.55. The stock has a market cap of $134.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a quick ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 49.23.

Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 18th. The home improvement retailer reported $3.21 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.58 by $0.63. Lowe’s Companies had a return on equity of 296.41% and a net margin of 7.23%. The business had revenue of $24.42 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $22.91 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.77 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 24.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Lowe’s Companies, Inc. will post 10.91 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 4th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 21st were given a $0.80 dividend. This is a boost from Lowe’s Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.60. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, July 20th. This represents a $3.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.68%. Lowe’s Companies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 36.12%.

In other Lowe’s Companies news, EVP Seemantini Godbole sold 15,234 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $190.77, for a total value of $2,906,190.18. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.15% of the company’s stock.

About Lowe’s Companies

Lowe’s Cos., Inc engages in the retail sale of home improvement products. The firm offers products for maintenance, repair, remodelling, home decorating and property maintenance. It also provides home improvement products in the following categories: appliances, bathroom, building supply, electrical, flooring, hardware, paint, kitchen, plumbing, lighting & fans, outdoor living, windows and doors.

Read More: Neutral Rating

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LOW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW).

Receive News & Ratings for Lowe's Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lowe's Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.