Arrow Electronics, Inc. (NYSE:ARW) Shares Sold by Versor Investments LP

Versor Investments LP trimmed its holdings in shares of Arrow Electronics, Inc. (NYSE:ARW) by 48.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,949 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 2,815 shares during the period. Versor Investments LP’s holdings in Arrow Electronics were worth $336,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Arrow Electronics by 51.2% during the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 381 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 129 shares during the period. Ellevest Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Arrow Electronics by 27.6% in the 1st quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 1,036 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $115,000 after purchasing an additional 224 shares during the period. Forsta AP Fonden acquired a new position in shares of Arrow Electronics in the 1st quarter valued at $122,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC lifted its stake in shares of Arrow Electronics by 47.6% in the 1st quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,156 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $128,000 after purchasing an additional 373 shares during the period. Finally, FORA Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Arrow Electronics in the 1st quarter valued at $134,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.48% of the company’s stock.

Get Arrow Electronics alerts:

In other news, Director Andrew Charles Kerin sold 7,348 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $122.28, for a total transaction of $898,513.44. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Gail Hamilton sold 2,900 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.22, for a total transaction of $345,738.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 101 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,041.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 65,886 shares of company stock valued at $7,953,638 over the last 90 days. 1.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Arrow Electronics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $124.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th.

NYSE:ARW opened at $116.48 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 1.44 and a quick ratio of 1.04. The business’s fifty day moving average is $115.36. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.37 billion, a PE ratio of 10.44, a PEG ratio of 0.34 and a beta of 1.54. Arrow Electronics, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $74.35 and a fifty-two week high of $124.76.

Arrow Electronics (NYSE:ARW) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The technology company reported $3.34 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.96 by $0.38. The company had revenue of $8.56 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.55 billion. Arrow Electronics had a net margin of 2.60% and a return on equity of 17.03%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 29.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.59 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Arrow Electronics, Inc. will post 13.51 earnings per share for the current year.

Arrow Electronics announced that its board has initiated a stock buyback program on Thursday, August 5th that permits the company to buyback $600.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization permits the technology company to purchase up to 6.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are typically an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

Arrow Electronics Profile

Arrow Electronics, Inc provides products, services, and solutions to industrial and commercial users of electronic components and enterprise computing solutions in Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates in two segments, Global Components and Global Enterprise Computing Solutions.

Read More: How does the Federal Reserve determine interest rates?

Receive News & Ratings for Arrow Electronics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Arrow Electronics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.