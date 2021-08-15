Artisan Partners Asset Management Inc. (NYSE:APAM) Plans Quarterly Dividend of $1.00

Artisan Partners Asset Management Inc. (NYSE:APAM) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, August 5th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 17th will be given a dividend of 1.00 per share by the asset manager on Tuesday, August 31st. This represents a $4.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.66%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 16th. This is a positive change from Artisan Partners Asset Management’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.88.

Artisan Partners Asset Management has raised its dividend by 16.3% over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years. Artisan Partners Asset Management has a payout ratio of 78.4% indicating that its dividend is currently covered by earnings, but may not be in the future if the company’s earnings decline. Equities analysts expect Artisan Partners Asset Management to earn $5.38 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $4.00 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 74.3%.

Get Artisan Partners Asset Management alerts:

Shares of Artisan Partners Asset Management stock opened at $52.21 on Friday. Artisan Partners Asset Management has a one year low of $34.72 and a one year high of $57.65. The business has a fifty day moving average of $50.69. The company has a market cap of $4.13 billion, a PE ratio of 11.35 and a beta of 1.85. The company has a current ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83.

Artisan Partners Asset Management (NYSE:APAM) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The asset manager reported $1.28 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.21 by $0.07. Artisan Partners Asset Management had a return on equity of 175.52% and a net margin of 27.27%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Artisan Partners Asset Management will post 5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. decreased their target price on Artisan Partners Asset Management from $55.00 to $50.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 17th. Citigroup reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $49.05 target price (down from $50.00) on shares of Artisan Partners Asset Management in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered Artisan Partners Asset Management from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $55.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Monday, July 12th.

About Artisan Partners Asset Management

Artisan Partners Asset Management Inc is publicly owned investment manager. It provides its services to pension and profit sharing plans, trusts, endowments, foundations, charitable organizations, government entities, private funds and non-U.S. funds, as well as mutual funds, non-U.S. funds and collective trusts.

Featured Story: Why does a company issue an IPO?



Receive News & Ratings for Artisan Partners Asset Management Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Artisan Partners Asset Management and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.