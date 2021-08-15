ASE Technology (NYSE:ASX) Shares Gap Down to $9.11

ASE Technology Holding Co., Ltd. (NYSE:ASX) gapped down before the market opened on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $9.11, but opened at $8.75. ASE Technology shares last traded at $8.70, with a volume of 14,296 shares.

ASX has been the subject of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research cut ASE Technology from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. Nomura cut ASE Technology from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, June 25th.

The business’s fifty day moving average is $8.54. The company has a current ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.24 billion, a PE ratio of 15.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.56 and a beta of 1.04.

ASE Technology (NYSE:ASX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The semiconductor company reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.02. ASE Technology had a return on equity of 14.98% and a net margin of 6.89%. Equities research analysts predict that ASE Technology Holding Co., Ltd. will post 0.71 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of ASE Technology by 48.9% in the 2nd quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 14,325,924 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $115,322,000 after purchasing an additional 4,704,367 shares during the period. Cullen Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of ASE Technology by 2.7% in the 2nd quarter. Cullen Capital Management LLC now owns 6,947,345 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $55,926,000 after purchasing an additional 182,169 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of ASE Technology by 286.5% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,161,922 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $49,603,000 after purchasing an additional 4,567,552 shares during the period. Clark Capital Management Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of ASE Technology by 59.0% in the 2nd quarter. Clark Capital Management Group Inc. now owns 4,394,044 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $35,372,000 after purchasing an additional 1,630,789 shares during the period. Finally, Earnest Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of ASE Technology by 18.2% in the 1st quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 4,380,609 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $33,731,000 after purchasing an additional 674,859 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 4.85% of the company’s stock.

ASE Technology Company Profile (NYSE:ASX)

ASE Technology Holding Co, Ltd. engages in the provision of semiconductor manufacturing services. It develops and offers complete turnkey solutions in IC (Integrated Circuit) packaging, design and production of interconnect materials, front-end engineering testing, wafer probing and final testing, as well as electronic manufacturing services.

