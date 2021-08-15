Assura (LON:AGR) Shares Pass Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $0.00

Assura Plc (LON:AGR) shares passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 0 ($0.00) and traded as high as GBX 78.70 ($1.03). Assura shares last traded at GBX 78.45 ($1.02), with a volume of 5,264,117 shares.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Berenberg Bank raised their target price on shares of Assura from GBX 75 ($0.98) to GBX 80 ($1.05) and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. Peel Hunt reaffirmed an “add” rating and set a GBX 85 ($1.11) price target on shares of Assura in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. Numis Securities reaffirmed an “add” rating and set a GBX 88 ($1.15) price target on shares of Assura in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. Liberum Capital reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a GBX 75 ($0.98) price target on shares of Assura in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. Finally, Peel Hunt reaffirmed an “add” rating and set a GBX 85 ($1.11) price target on shares of Assura in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of GBX 83.83 ($1.10).

The company has a current ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 62.34. The business’s fifty day moving average is GBX 76.73. The company has a market cap of £2.10 billion and a PE ratio of 19.13.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 14th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 10th were issued a GBX 0.74 ($0.01) dividend. This represents a yield of 1.01%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 10th. This is an increase from Assura’s previous dividend of $0.71. Assura’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 0.69%.

In other Assura news, insider Jayne Cottam purchased 429 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 7th. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 76 ($0.99) per share, for a total transaction of £326.04 ($425.97). Also, insider Jonathan Murphy sold 36,540 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 76 ($0.99), for a total transaction of £27,770.40 ($36,282.21). Insiders purchased a total of 27,265 shares of company stock valued at $2,046,234 in the last quarter.

About Assura (LON:AGR)

Assura plc, a constituent of the FTSE 250 and the EPRA* indices, is a UK REIT and long-term investor in and developer of primary care property. The company, headquartered in Warrington, works with GPs, health professionals and the NHS to create outstanding spaces for health services in our communities.

