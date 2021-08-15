Atlas Capital Advisors LLC Buys 30 Shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG)

Atlas Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG) by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,603 shares of the information services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 30 shares during the quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $4,018,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 1.3% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,491,336 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $9,263,944,000 after purchasing an additional 58,462 shares during the period. Capital International Investors increased its stake in Alphabet by 1.1% in the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 4,105,991 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $8,493,416,000 after acquiring an additional 43,395 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in Alphabet by 28.9% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,594,116 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $7,434,896,000 after acquiring an additional 804,739 shares during the last quarter. Sanders Capital LLC increased its stake in Alphabet by 1.1% in the first quarter. Sanders Capital LLC now owns 1,542,512 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $3,463,413,000 after acquiring an additional 16,070 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC increased its stake in Alphabet by 18.3% in the first quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 1,392,266 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $2,880,083,000 after acquiring an additional 215,663 shares during the last quarter. 29.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, CEO Sundar Pichai sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,271.98, for a total transaction of $6,815,940.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 5,882 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,363,786.36. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 48 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,435.85, for a total transaction of $116,920.80. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 991 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,413,927.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 451,863 shares of company stock valued at $284,497,177. Insiders own 12.99% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on GOOG shares. Canaccord Genuity lifted their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $2,800.00 to $3,100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. KeyCorp raised their target price on shares of Alphabet from $2,681.00 to $3,071.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Susquehanna raised their target price on shares of Alphabet from $3,100.00 to $3,600.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Bank of America raised their target price on shares of Alphabet from $2,755.00 to $3,150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, Barclays raised their target price on shares of Alphabet from $3,000.00 to $3,200.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-one have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $3,087.17.

GOOG traded up $0.33 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $2,768.12. The company had a trading volume of 626,348 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,042,421. Alphabet Inc. has a 52 week low of $1,406.55 and a 52 week high of $2,800.22. The company has a quick ratio of 3.14, a current ratio of 3.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The stock has a market cap of $1.85 trillion, a P/E ratio of 30.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 0.99. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $2,618.74.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The information services provider reported $27.26 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $19.89 by $7.37. Alphabet had a net margin of 28.57% and a return on equity of 27.87%. The firm had revenue of $61.88 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $56.08 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $10.13 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 61.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that Alphabet Inc. will post 101.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Alphabet, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the business of acquisition and operation of different companies. It operates through the Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment includes its main Internet products such as ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

