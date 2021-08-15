Atlas Capital Advisors LLC Grows Position in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VOE)

Atlas Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VOE) by 12.8% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 42,789 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,846 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF accounts for 1.0% of Atlas Capital Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 21st largest position. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF were worth $6,012,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Betterment LLC increased its position in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 5.0% during the first quarter. Betterment LLC now owns 9,742,393 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,313,957,000 after buying an additional 467,379 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its position in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 3.4% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,029,102 shares of the company’s stock worth $543,405,000 after buying an additional 133,990 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG increased its position in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 26.0% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,810,142 shares of the company’s stock worth $244,134,000 after buying an additional 373,636 shares in the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. increased its position in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 9.8% during the first quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 1,733,058 shares of the company’s stock worth $233,738,000 after buying an additional 155,253 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 20.7% during the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 984,103 shares of the company’s stock worth $132,668,000 after purchasing an additional 168,870 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of VOE stock traded down $0.14 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $144.78. 206,375 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 360,790. Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF has a fifty-two week low of $97.09 and a fifty-two week high of $146.55. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $141.36.

Vanguard Mid-Cap Value Index Fund (Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The fund offers two classes of shares: Investor Shares and ETF Shares. Investor Shares are available to any investor who meets the fund’s minimum purchase requirements. ETF Shares can be purchased and sold through a broker.

