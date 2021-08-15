Atlas Capital Advisors LLC Lowers Position in iShares Core MSCI Pacific ETF (NYSEARCA:IPAC)

Atlas Capital Advisors LLC cut its stake in iShares Core MSCI Pacific ETF (NYSEARCA:IPAC) by 7.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 24,903 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,078 shares during the period. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI Pacific ETF were worth $1,652,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Empire Life Investments Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Core MSCI Pacific ETF by 13.7% during the first quarter. Empire Life Investments Inc. now owns 37,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,483,000 after purchasing an additional 4,500 shares during the last quarter. Mandatum Life Insurance Co Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Core MSCI Pacific ETF by 0.9% during the first quarter. Mandatum Life Insurance Co Ltd now owns 77,090 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,132,000 after purchasing an additional 712 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Core MSCI Pacific ETF by 4.4% during the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 24,003 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,600,000 after purchasing an additional 1,020 shares during the last quarter. AlphaCore Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Core MSCI Pacific ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $39,251,000. Finally, Assetmark Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Core MSCI Pacific ETF by 1.2% during the first quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 1,234,797 shares of the company’s stock valued at $82,200,000 after purchasing an additional 14,915 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of IPAC traded up $0.24 on Friday, hitting $67.22. 18,441 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 50,073. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $66.75. iShares Core MSCI Pacific ETF has a one year low of $55.07 and a one year high of $69.01.

