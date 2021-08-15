Atlas Capital Advisors LLC Raises Position in Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHP)

Atlas Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHP) by 14.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 19,248 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,413 shares during the period. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF were worth $1,203,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. FMR LLC raised its position in Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF by 3,715.5% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,701 shares of the company’s stock valued at $204,000 after purchasing an additional 3,604 shares in the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF by 13.7% during the first quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 7,644 shares of the company’s stock valued at $467,000 after buying an additional 919 shares during the last quarter. Latitude Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF by 8.0% during the first quarter. Latitude Advisors LLC now owns 3,872 shares of the company’s stock valued at $237,000 after buying an additional 286 shares during the last quarter. Strategic Investment Advisors MI grew its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF by 5.5% during the first quarter. Strategic Investment Advisors MI now owns 9,305 shares of the company’s stock valued at $569,000 after buying an additional 483 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Trust Co grew its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF by 6.7% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Trust Co now owns 310,375 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,001,000 after buying an additional 19,511 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:SCHP traded up $0.16 on Friday, reaching $63.26. 2,724,875 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,192,462. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $62.81. Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF has a 52 week low of $60.31 and a 52 week high of $63.91.

