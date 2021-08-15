Atlas Capital Advisors LLC Sells 13,122 Shares of iShares Edge MSCI Intl Value Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:IVLU)

Atlas Capital Advisors LLC trimmed its position in iShares Edge MSCI Intl Value Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:IVLU) by 11.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 101,878 shares of the company’s stock after selling 13,122 shares during the quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Edge MSCI Intl Value Factor ETF were worth $2,630,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Prosperity Planning Inc. increased its stake in iShares Edge MSCI Intl Value Factor ETF by 6.8% in the second quarter. Prosperity Planning Inc. now owns 137,394 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,548,000 after acquiring an additional 8,712 shares during the last quarter. CX Institutional increased its stake in iShares Edge MSCI Intl Value Factor ETF by 5.0% in the first quarter. CX Institutional now owns 64,217 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,624,000 after acquiring an additional 3,032 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC increased its stake in iShares Edge MSCI Intl Value Factor ETF by 14.9% in the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 17,183 shares of the company’s stock valued at $435,000 after acquiring an additional 2,225 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its stake in iShares Edge MSCI Intl Value Factor ETF by 5.9% in the first quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 21,047 shares of the company’s stock valued at $532,000 after acquiring an additional 1,180 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Crabel Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Edge MSCI Intl Value Factor ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $289,000.

iShares Edge MSCI Intl Value Factor ETF stock traded up $0.12 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $26.43. The company had a trading volume of 196,336 shares, compared to its average volume of 491,022. iShares Edge MSCI Intl Value Factor ETF has a fifty-two week low of $18.65 and a fifty-two week high of $27.30. The company has a fifty day moving average of $26.04.

