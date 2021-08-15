Atlas Capital Advisors LLC Sells 539 Shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG)

Atlas Capital Advisors LLC reduced its stake in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG) by 4.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 12,819 shares of the company’s stock after selling 539 shares during the period. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF were worth $1,984,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. HighTower Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $227,354,000. Matthew Goff Investment Advisor LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 3,670.4% in the 2nd quarter. Matthew Goff Investment Advisor LLC now owns 487,248 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,443,000 after buying an additional 474,325 shares during the last quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 845.8% in the 1st quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 368,337 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,177,000 after buying an additional 329,391 shares during the last quarter. Systematic Alpha Investments LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 606.0% in the 1st quarter. Systematic Alpha Investments LLC now owns 353,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,919,000 after buying an additional 303,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Homrich & Berg boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 6.3% in the 1st quarter. Homrich & Berg now owns 2,867,888 shares of the company’s stock worth $421,809,000 after buying an additional 170,311 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF stock traded up $0.46 during trading on Friday, hitting $162.12. The stock had a trading volume of 787,396 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,376,494. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF has a 1 year low of $124.14 and a 1 year high of $162.12. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $156.88.

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the investment performance of the Dividend Achievers Select Index. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund. The Fund will hold all the stocks in the index in approximately the same proportions as their weightings in the index.

