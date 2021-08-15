Atlas (NYSE:ATCO) Lowered to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Atlas (NYSE:ATCO) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, "Atlas Corp. is an asset manager which owns and operates the businesses in which it invests. The company's wholly-owned subsidiaries include Seaspan and APR. Seaspan is containership owner/operator while APR is in mobile power solutions as a lessor and operator. Atlas Corp., formerly known as Seaspan Corporation, is based in HONG KONG, China."

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on Atlas from $13.50 to $16.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. TheStreet cut Atlas from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 8th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Atlas has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $19.14.

NYSE:ATCO opened at $14.23 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $3.51 billion, a PE ratio of 24.12, a P/E/G ratio of 0.50 and a beta of 1.11. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $13.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a current ratio of 0.73. Atlas has a 1-year low of $8.09 and a 1-year high of $14.87.

Atlas (NYSE:ATCO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, August 8th. The company reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $393.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $387.81 million. Atlas had a return on equity of 10.31% and a net margin of 14.62%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.64 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Atlas will post 1.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ATCO. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Atlas in the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new position in shares of Atlas in the 1st quarter valued at $61,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Atlas by 2,239.3% in the 2nd quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 6,550 shares of the company’s stock valued at $93,000 after purchasing an additional 6,270 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in shares of Atlas by 10,340.3% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 13,990 shares of the company’s stock valued at $151,000 after purchasing an additional 13,856 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Smith Salley & Associates bought a new position in shares of Atlas in the 2nd quarter valued at $157,000. Institutional investors own 55.38% of the company’s stock.

Atlas Corp. operates as a global asset manager that owns and operates the businesses in which it invests. It focuses on deploying capital across multiple verticals to create growth opportunities for its shareholders. The firm operates through two subsidiaries, Seaspan and APR. Seaspan is an independent charter owner and operator of containerships and APR provides mobile power solutions.

