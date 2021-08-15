Atlas Private Wealth Advisors Boosts Stake in SPDR Portfolio Short Term Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SPSB)

Atlas Private Wealth Advisors lifted its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Short Term Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SPSB) by 12.3% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 14,213 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,559 shares during the quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors’ holdings in SPDR Portfolio Short Term Corporate Bond ETF were worth $445,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Hirtle Callaghan & Co LLC lifted its position in SPDR Portfolio Short Term Corporate Bond ETF by 38.0% in the 1st quarter. Hirtle Callaghan & Co LLC now owns 4,665,388 shares of the company’s stock worth $146,073,000 after buying an additional 1,285,167 shares during the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Short Term Corporate Bond ETF by 30.2% during the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 3,082,448 shares of the company’s stock worth $96,511,000 after acquiring an additional 715,398 shares in the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio Short Term Corporate Bond ETF by 2.7% in the 2nd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 20,882,316 shares of the company’s stock worth $653,617,000 after acquiring an additional 543,751 shares during the last quarter. WestEnd Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Short Term Corporate Bond ETF by 26.7% in the 1st quarter. WestEnd Advisors LLC now owns 2,415,749 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,637,000 after purchasing an additional 508,535 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Short Term Corporate Bond ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $11,466,000.

NYSEARCA:SPSB traded up $0.02 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $31.27. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,536,535 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,625,599. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $31.28. SPDR Portfolio Short Term Corporate Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $31.22 and a 1 year high of $31.44.

