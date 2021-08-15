Atlas Private Wealth Advisors Buys 13 Shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG)

Atlas Private Wealth Advisors increased its stake in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG) by 5.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 271 shares of the information services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 13 shares during the quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors’ holdings in Alphabet were worth $679,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Allworth Financial LP boosted its stake in Alphabet by 9.3% during the second quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 552 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,384,000 after acquiring an additional 47 shares in the last quarter. McAdam LLC raised its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 21.4% in the second quarter. McAdam LLC now owns 284 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $776,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Key Financial Inc raised its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 3.4% in the second quarter. Key Financial Inc now owns 301 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $814,000 after purchasing an additional 10 shares during the last quarter. Live Oak Private Wealth LLC raised its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 0.8% in the second quarter. Live Oak Private Wealth LLC now owns 3,027 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $7,587,000 after purchasing an additional 23 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vishria Bird Financial Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 2.7% in the second quarter. Vishria Bird Financial Group LLC now owns 773 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,937,000 after purchasing an additional 20 shares during the last quarter. 29.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Alphabet alerts:

Several brokerages have recently commented on GOOG. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Alphabet from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, July 26th. Oppenheimer raised their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $2,510.00 to $3,000.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Alphabet from $3,000.00 to $3,200.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Raymond James raised their price target on shares of Alphabet from $2,750.00 to $3,200.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, Truist upped their price target on shares of Alphabet from $2,800.00 to $3,100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-one have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $3,087.17.

In related news, major shareholder Capitalg 2014 Lp sold 356,152 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.00, for a total value of $36,327,504.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, CEO Sundar Pichai sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,271.98, for a total transaction of $6,815,940.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 5,882 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,363,786.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 451,863 shares of company stock worth $284,497,177. 12.99% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:GOOG traded up $0.33 during trading on Friday, hitting $2,768.12. The company had a trading volume of 626,348 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,042,421. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $2,618.74. Alphabet Inc. has a one year low of $1,406.55 and a one year high of $2,800.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 3.14 and a current ratio of 3.15. The company has a market cap of $1.85 trillion, a PE ratio of 30.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 0.99.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The information services provider reported $27.26 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $19.89 by $7.37. Alphabet had a net margin of 28.57% and a return on equity of 27.87%. The firm had revenue of $61.88 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $56.08 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $10.13 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 61.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Alphabet Inc. will post 101.86 EPS for the current year.

Alphabet Profile

Alphabet, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the business of acquisition and operation of different companies. It operates through the Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment includes its main Internet products such as ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

Featured Article: Why investors pay attention to retained earnings

Receive News & Ratings for Alphabet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alphabet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.