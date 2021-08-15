Atlas Private Wealth Advisors Purchases 150 Shares of International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM)

Atlas Private Wealth Advisors grew its stake in shares of International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM) by 13.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,300 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors’ holdings in International Business Machines were worth $191,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IBM. Lbmc Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of International Business Machines by 3.5% during the 2nd quarter. Lbmc Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,051 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $594,000 after buying an additional 137 shares in the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP raised its holdings in shares of International Business Machines by 11.2% during the 2nd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 10,739 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,574,000 after buying an additional 1,079 shares in the last quarter. Advisors Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of International Business Machines by 14.7% during the 2nd quarter. Advisors Capital Management LLC now owns 264,185 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $38,727,000 after buying an additional 33,832 shares in the last quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors raised its holdings in shares of International Business Machines by 8.3% during the 2nd quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors now owns 3,799 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $557,000 after buying an additional 291 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kavar Capital Partners Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of International Business Machines by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. Kavar Capital Partners Group LLC now owns 29,161 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,275,000 after buying an additional 295 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 52.34% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on IBM. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on International Business Machines from $150.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, July 16th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on International Business Machines from $152.00 to $164.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th. Societe Generale raised International Business Machines from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and increased their price target for the company from $121.00 to $140.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on International Business Machines from $160.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on International Business Machines from $147.00 to $151.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $149.63.

Shares of International Business Machines stock traded up $0.11 on Friday, hitting $143.18. 1,908,951 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,400,564. International Business Machines Co. has a one year low of $105.92 and a one year high of $152.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.21, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 0.79. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $143.57. The company has a market cap of $128.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 1.22.

International Business Machines (NYSE:IBM) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, July 18th. The technology company reported $2.33 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.29 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $18.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.30 billion. International Business Machines had a return on equity of 36.79% and a net margin of 7.17%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.18 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that International Business Machines Co. will post 10.83 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 10th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 10th will be paid a $1.64 dividend. This represents a $6.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.58%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 9th. International Business Machines’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 75.66%.

About International Business Machines

International Business Machines Corp. is an information technology company, which provides integrated solutions that leverage information technology and knowledge of business processes. It operates through the following segments: Cloud and Cognitive Software, Global Business Services, Global Technology Services, Systems, and Global Financing.

