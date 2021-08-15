Atlas Private Wealth Advisors Sells 164 Shares of QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM)

Atlas Private Wealth Advisors reduced its stake in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM) by 7.7% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 1,972 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock after selling 164 shares during the quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors’ holdings in QUALCOMM were worth $282,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in QUALCOMM during the 1st quarter worth $26,000. GeoWealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in QUALCOMM by 308.0% during the 1st quarter. GeoWealth Management LLC now owns 204 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 154 shares in the last quarter. Clean Yield Group acquired a new position in QUALCOMM during the 2nd quarter worth $29,000. Baillie Gifford & Co. acquired a new position in QUALCOMM during the 2nd quarter worth $29,000. Finally, Wagner Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in QUALCOMM during the 1st quarter worth $31,000. Institutional investors own 68.27% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have issued reports on QCOM shares. KGI Securities initiated coverage on QUALCOMM in a report on Tuesday, June 29th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Susquehanna Bancshares reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $157.00 price target on shares of QUALCOMM in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Evercore ISI reissued an “in-line” rating and issued a $150.00 price target (down previously from $195.00) on shares of QUALCOMM in a research note on Monday, April 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised QUALCOMM from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price target for the company from $136.00 to $148.00 in a research note on Monday, July 19th. Finally, Mizuho increased their price target on QUALCOMM from $175.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating, seventeen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. QUALCOMM has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $167.81.

NASDAQ:QCOM traded up $1.49 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $148.64. The stock had a trading volume of 5,539,059 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,264,495. QUALCOMM Incorporated has a twelve month low of $108.30 and a twelve month high of $167.94. The firm has a market cap of $167.67 billion, a PE ratio of 18.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 1.30. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $141.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.67, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a current ratio of 1.72.

QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The wireless technology company reported $1.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.68 by $0.24. QUALCOMM had a net margin of 28.25% and a return on equity of 102.31%. Equities analysts anticipate that QUALCOMM Incorporated will post 7.23 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 23rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.68 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 1st. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.83%. QUALCOMM’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 81.44%.

In related news, EVP Brian Modoff sold 1,510 shares of QUALCOMM stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $136.45, for a total value of $206,039.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CAO Erin L. Polek sold 1,835 shares of QUALCOMM stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.00, for a total transaction of $242,220.00. Insiders have sold 3,411 shares of company stock valued at $458,160 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.14% of the company’s stock.

QUALCOMM Profile

QUALCOMM, Inc engages in the development, design, and provision of digital telecommunications products and services. It operates through the following segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT), Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL), and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI). The QCT segment develops and supplies integrated circuits and system software based on technologies for the use in voice and data communications, networking, application processing, multimedia, and global positioning system products.

