AudioEye (NASDAQ:AEYE) Downgraded by Maxim Group

Maxim Group cut shares of AudioEye (NASDAQ:AEYE) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Thursday, Analyst Ratings Network reports.

Several other brokerages have also recently weighed in on AEYE. HC Wainwright began coverage on AudioEye in a research report on Monday, June 7th. They issued a buy rating and a $28.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered AudioEye from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th.

Shares of NASDAQ AEYE opened at $9.50 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $103.55 million, a PE ratio of -11.05 and a beta of 2.16. AudioEye has a fifty-two week low of $9.01 and a fifty-two week high of $44.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 3.13 and a current ratio of 3.13. The company has a fifty day moving average of $15.70.

AudioEye (NASDAQ:AEYE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 10th. The company reported ($0.17) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.26) by $0.09. AudioEye had a negative return on equity of 66.56% and a negative net margin of 37.98%. Analysts predict that AudioEye will post -0.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Carr Bettis sold 20,000 shares of AudioEye stock in a transaction on Monday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.11, for a total transaction of $322,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 407,314 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,561,828.54. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Insiders have sold 45,844 shares of company stock valued at $730,791 in the last three months. 45.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Millennium Management LLC lifted its stake in AudioEye by 255.7% during the first quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 136,684 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,819,000 after purchasing an additional 98,256 shares during the last quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. bought a new stake in AudioEye during the first quarter worth about $137,000. Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in AudioEye during the first quarter worth about $402,000. Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC bought a new stake in AudioEye during the first quarter worth about $349,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp bought a new stake in AudioEye during the fourth quarter worth about $232,000. 15.57% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

AudioEye Company Profile

AudioEye, Inc provides software solutions to Internet, print, broadcast, and other media to people regardless of their network connection, device, location, or disabilities in the United States. The company provides patented Internet content publication and distribution software that enables conversion of media into accessible formats, as well as allows for real time distribution on various Internet connected devices.

