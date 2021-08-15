Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK) Position Increased by Slow Capital Inc.

Slow Capital Inc. increased its position in shares of Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK) by 2.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 13,285 shares of the software company’s stock after acquiring an additional 342 shares during the period. Slow Capital Inc.’s holdings in Autodesk were worth $3,878,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Lindbrook Capital LLC increased its position in Autodesk by 22.5% during the first quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 185 shares of the software company’s stock worth $51,000 after buying an additional 34 shares during the last quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC increased its position in Autodesk by 84.6% during the first quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 192 shares of the software company’s stock worth $53,000 after buying an additional 88 shares during the last quarter. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Autodesk during the first quarter worth $54,000. Newfound Research LLC increased its position in Autodesk by 56.7% during the first quarter. Newfound Research LLC now owns 221 shares of the software company’s stock worth $61,000 after buying an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Burleson & Company LLC acquired a new position in Autodesk during the first quarter worth $65,000. 74.48% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ADSK traded up $0.73 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $332.78. 752,170 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,037,524. The company has a market cap of $73.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 57.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.41 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a quick ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 0.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45. Autodesk, Inc. has a one year low of $215.83 and a one year high of $335.67. The company’s 50-day moving average is $300.20.

Autodesk (NASDAQ:ADSK) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 26th. The software company reported $1.03 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.94 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $989.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $964.76 million. Autodesk had a net margin of 33.31% and a return on equity of 104.82%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.85 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Autodesk, Inc. will post 2.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

ADSK has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Canaccord Genuity reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $330.00 price target (up from $315.00) on shares of Autodesk in a research report on Friday, May 28th. Zacks Investment Research raised Autodesk from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $324.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Barclays raised their price target on Autodesk from $335.00 to $340.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 28th. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on Autodesk in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $342.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Mizuho raised their price target on Autodesk from $335.00 to $355.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $314.05.

About Autodesk

Autodesk, Inc engages in the design of software and services. Its products include AutoCAD, BIM 360, Civil 3D, Fusion 360, InfraWorks, Inventor, Maya, PlanGrid, Revit, Shotgun, 3ds Max. The firm also offers product development and manufacturing software, which provides manufacturers in automotive, transportation, industrial machinery, consumer products, and building product industries with comprehensive digital design, engineering, and production solutions; architecture, engineering, and construction software improves the way buildings, factories, and infrastructure are designed, built, and used; and digital media and entertainment, which consists of tools for digital sculpting, modeling, animation, effects, rendering, and compositing for design visualization, visual effects, and games production.

