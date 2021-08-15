Avalara, Inc. (NYSE:AVLR) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Avalara, Inc. (NYSE:AVLR) have earned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the fifteen brokerages that are covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has assigned a hold recommendation and ten have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $200.23.

Several brokerages have issued reports on AVLR. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on Avalara from $160.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. Raymond James upped their target price on Avalara from $155.00 to $220.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. Piper Sandler upped their target price on Avalara from $210.00 to $215.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. Mizuho increased their price target on Avalara from $180.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Evercore ISI increased their price target on Avalara from $180.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 21st.

Shares of AVLR traded down $0.89 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $165.17. 397,334 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 676,813. Avalara has a 12-month low of $115.00 and a 12-month high of $185.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.26 billion, a P/E ratio of -175.71 and a beta of 0.71. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $157.95.

Avalara (NYSE:AVLR) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.26) by $0.28. Avalara had a negative return on equity of 5.87% and a negative net margin of 13.67%. Equities research analysts anticipate that Avalara will post -1.09 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, insider Ross Tennenbaum sold 1,580 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.96, for a total transaction of $191,116.80. Also, Director Rajeev Singh sold 700 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.02, for a total value of $119,014.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 87,762 shares of company stock worth $12,846,509. 21.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Oribel Capital Management LP grew its stake in Avalara by 140.9% during the 2nd quarter. Oribel Capital Management LP now owns 15,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,573,000 after buying an additional 9,300 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp grew its stake in Avalara by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 548,767 shares of the company’s stock worth $88,791,000 after buying an additional 11,252 shares during the last quarter. Owls Nest Partners IA LLC grew its stake in Avalara by 30.5% during the 2nd quarter. Owls Nest Partners IA LLC now owns 152,030 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,598,000 after buying an additional 35,530 shares during the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Avalara by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 209,264 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,858,000 after purchasing an additional 799 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Montanaro Asset Management Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Avalara in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $283,000. 76.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Avalara Company Profile

Avalara, Inc engages in the provision of cloud-based solutions. The firm focuses on taxability, identifying applicable tax rates, determining and collecting taxes, preparing and filing returns, remitting taxes, maintaining tax records, and managing compliance documents. Its products include AvaTax excise, AvaTax communications, returns excise, trustfile, CertCapture, and avalara licensing.

