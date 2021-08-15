Avion Wealth Has $113,000 Stake in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT)

Avion Wealth raised its stake in shares of Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT) by 28.5% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 799 shares of the retailer’s stock after buying an additional 177 shares during the period. Avion Wealth’s holdings in Walmart were worth $113,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Walmart by 6.6% during the 1st quarter. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,206 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $300,000 after buying an additional 137 shares in the last quarter. Strategic Investment Advisors MI lifted its position in shares of Walmart by 6.4% during the 1st quarter. Strategic Investment Advisors MI now owns 3,453 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $469,000 after buying an additional 208 shares in the last quarter. Autus Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Walmart during the 1st quarter worth approximately $208,000. Hummer Financial Advisory Services Inc lifted its position in shares of Walmart by 10.8% during the 1st quarter. Hummer Financial Advisory Services Inc now owns 2,055 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $280,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, N.E.W. Advisory Services LLC lifted its position in shares of Walmart by 6.0% during the 1st quarter. N.E.W. Advisory Services LLC now owns 3,655 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $496,000 after buying an additional 208 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 29.28% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO C Douglas Mcmillon sold 9,708 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $141.21, for a total value of $1,370,866.68. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Alice L. Walton sold 6,906,863 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $137.40, for a total transaction of $949,002,976.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 6,748,580 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $927,254,892. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 28,601,353 shares of company stock valued at $3,980,362,292 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 48.44% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have commented on WMT shares. Telsey Advisory Group lifted their target price on shares of Walmart from $162.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Walmart from $163.00 to $173.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, May 24th. UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of Walmart from $160.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. Stephens lifted their price target on shares of Walmart from $160.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Walmart from $172.00 to $179.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and twenty-three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $163.48.

Shares of WMT traded up $0.47 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $149.53. 5,299,384 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,306,682. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $141.19. The firm has a market cap of $419.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.34 and a beta of 0.47. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. Walmart Inc. has a 1 year low of $126.28 and a 1 year high of $153.66.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 18th. The retailer reported $1.69 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.21 by $0.48. The firm had revenue of $138.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $131.53 billion. Walmart had a net margin of 2.18% and a return on equity of 19.92%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.18 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Walmart Inc. will post 5.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Walmart Inc engages in the operation of retail, wholesale, and other units worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, and discount stores; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com, walmart.com.mx, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, and samsclub.com; and mobile commerce applications.

