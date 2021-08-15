Avion Wealth Has $8.70 Million Stock Position in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV)

Avion Wealth lowered its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV) by 30.9% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 105,913 shares of the company’s stock after selling 47,435 shares during the period. Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF makes up about 2.7% of Avion Wealth’s portfolio, making the stock its 14th largest position. Avion Wealth’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF were worth $8,702,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Country Trust Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF during the first quarter worth $25,000. Grandview Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF in the first quarter valued at about $25,000. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC raised its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 45.2% in the first quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 588 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 183 shares in the last quarter. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 56.3% in the first quarter. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 625 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 225 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF in the first quarter valued at about $56,000.

BSV stock traded up $0.06 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $82.17. The company had a trading volume of 1,476,854 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,887,056. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $82.23. Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $81.99 and a 1-year high of $83.21.

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with a short-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 1-5 Year Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

