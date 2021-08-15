Avion Wealth Increases Stock Holdings in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA)

Avion Wealth lifted its position in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) by 50.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,077 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 363 shares during the quarter. Avion Wealth’s holdings in The Boeing were worth $258,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in BA. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in The Boeing by 1.9% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 31,851,996 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $8,113,339,000 after buying an additional 607,992 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in The Boeing by 4.8% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 7,988,325 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $2,028,467,000 after buying an additional 363,662 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its stake in The Boeing by 21.6% during the first quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 1,901,620 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $484,381,000 after buying an additional 338,090 shares during the period. Capital International Investors purchased a new position in The Boeing during the first quarter worth about $56,039,000. Finally, Cohen Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of The Boeing by 2,261.9% during the first quarter. Cohen Investment Advisors LLC now owns 159,452 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $1,622,000 after purchasing an additional 152,701 shares in the last quarter. 50.28% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. UBS Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $310.00 price target on shares of The Boeing in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Wolfe Research raised shares of The Boeing from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating and set a $224.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th. Sanford C. Bernstein raised shares of The Boeing from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $196.00 to $229.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. raised their target price on shares of The Boeing from $200.00 to $240.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, May 21st. Finally, Morgan Stanley reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $274.00 target price on shares of The Boeing in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $257.59.

NYSE:BA traded down $3.72 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $234.46. The stock had a trading volume of 6,357,579 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,732,242. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $234.89. The Boeing Company has a 12-month low of $141.58 and a 12-month high of $278.57. The stock has a market cap of $137.43 billion, a PE ratio of -15.26 and a beta of 1.62.

The Boeing (NYSE:BA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 27th. The aircraft producer reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.83) by $1.23. Research analysts forecast that The Boeing Company will post -0.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The Boeing Company Profile

The Boeing Co is an aerospace company, which engages in the manufacture of commercial jetliners and defense, space and security systems. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space and Security; Global Services; and Boeing Capital. The Commercial Airplanes segment includes the development, production, and market of commercial jet aircraft and provides fleet support services, principally to the commercial airline industry worldwide.

