Aviva plc (OTCMKTS:AVVIY) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

Aviva plc (OTCMKTS:AVVIY) saw a significant decrease in short interest during the month of July. As of July 30th, there was short interest totalling 4,500 shares, a decrease of 97.1% from the July 15th total of 152,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 133,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

AVVIY has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley lowered Aviva from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Aviva in a research note on Monday, June 7th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Exane BNP Paribas lowered Aviva from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered Aviva from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, July 16th. Finally, Barclays reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Aviva in a research note on Friday, July 16th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. Aviva has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $10.00.

Shares of OTCMKTS AVVIY opened at $11.82 on Friday. Aviva has a fifty-two week low of $6.57 and a fifty-two week high of $12.06. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $11.25. The company has a current ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The firm has a market cap of $23.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.58 and a beta of 1.26.

Aviva plc provides various insurance, retirement, and savings products in the United Kingdom, Ireland, Canada, France, Italy, Poland, and internationally. The company offers life insurance, long-term health and accident insurance, savings, pension, and annuity products, as well as pension fund business and lifetime mortgage products.

