Aviva plc (OTCMKTS:AVVIY) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

Posted by on Aug 15th, 2021

Aviva plc (OTCMKTS:AVVIY) saw a significant decrease in short interest during the month of July. As of July 30th, there was short interest totalling 4,500 shares, a decrease of 97.1% from the July 15th total of 152,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 133,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

AVVIY has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley lowered Aviva from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Aviva in a research note on Monday, June 7th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Exane BNP Paribas lowered Aviva from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered Aviva from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, July 16th. Finally, Barclays reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Aviva in a research note on Friday, July 16th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. Aviva has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $10.00.

Shares of OTCMKTS AVVIY opened at $11.82 on Friday. Aviva has a fifty-two week low of $6.57 and a fifty-two week high of $12.06. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $11.25. The company has a current ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The firm has a market cap of $23.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.58 and a beta of 1.26.

Aviva Company Profile

Aviva plc provides various insurance, retirement, and savings products in the United Kingdom, Ireland, Canada, France, Italy, Poland, and internationally. The company offers life insurance, long-term health and accident insurance, savings, pension, and annuity products, as well as pension fund business and lifetime mortgage products.

