Axe Hits Market Capitalization of $343,476.40 (AXE)

Axe (CURRENCY:AXE) traded 6.1% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on August 15th. Axe has a market capitalization of $343,476.40 and approximately $37,717.00 worth of Axe was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Axe has traded up 56.6% against the U.S. dollar. One Axe coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0653 or 0.00000137 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

About Axe

Axe is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

X11

hashing algorithm. Axe’s total supply is 5,260,968 coins. The Reddit community for Axe is /r/AXErunners and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Axe’s official Twitter account is @axerunners and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Axe is axerunners.com.

According to CryptoCompare, “Axe is a PoW cryptocurrency based on the x11 algorithm. Axe features a second layer network of masternodes that process private and near-instant transactions. “

Buying and Selling Axe

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Axe directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Axe should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Axe using one of the exchanges listed above.

